1 arrested, P884,000 'shabu' seized in Lanao del Sur

AUTHORITIES have arrested a high-value target and seized some P884,000 worth of illegal drugs in a law enforcement operation in Lanao del Sur, the police said on Saturday, May 2, 2026.

Police Colonel Caezar Cabuhat, Lanao del Sur police director, identified the arrested suspects as alias Abdul, a resident of Buadi Parba Bito, Marawi City.

Cabuhat said Abdul was arrested in a buy-bust conducted at 1:53 a.m. on Saturday in the vicinity of MSU Marawi Main Campus, Dimalna village, Marawi City, Lanao del Sur.

Seized from the possession of the suspect were some 130 grams of suspected shabu worth P884,000, buy-bust money, and a vehicle used in the transaction of illegal drugs.

The suspect was detained and will be charged for violation of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

Cabuhat commended the personnel of Marawi City Police Station for their vigilance, dedication, and relentless efforts in intensifying the campaign against illegal drugs, which contributed to the peace and order in the province. (SunStar Zamboanga)