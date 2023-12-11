1 dead, 2 hurt in motorcycle, truck collision

ONE person died while two others were wounded in a head-on collision along the Maria Clara Lorenzo Lobregat highway in this city, the police reported Monday, December 11.

The local police said the collision happened around 1:30 p.m. Sunday, December 10, at Sitio Mulawin in Mangusu village, 71.5 kilometers east of this city.

The police identified the fatality as Jaymie Fernandez, who was declared dead on arrival at the hospital.

Wounded were Leo Jae Francisco, 23, the motorcycle driver, and Eutimio Francisco, who like Fernandez, were passengers of Leo Jae.

Investigation showed the motorcycle driven by Leo Jae was traveling towards the east coast when they collided with an oncoming truck driven by George Balingit, 67.

Further investigation showed the collision happened after the motorcycle encroached the lane of the truck while both vehicles were traversing on a curved road.

Balingit was unscathed although both vehicles incurred damages brought about by the impact of the collision, the police said. (SunStar Zamboanga)