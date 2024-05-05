1 hurt in a fire that razed a house

ONE person was injured in a fire that gutted down a house in Zamboanga City, the Zamboanga City Fire District (ZCFD) said Sunday, May 5, 2024.

The ZCFD said the fire broke out around 5:13 p.m. Saturday, May 4, on Billard Drive, Baliwasan village, Zamboanga City.

The ZCFD said the fire started inside the residence of Jaqueline Francisco and rapidly engulfed the entire house.

The ZCFD did not identify the injured victim who suffered burns during the blaze.

The fire, which reached first alarm, was extinguished around 6:12 p.m. Saturday, May 4.

The ZCFD said it has yet to determine the origin of the fire that damaged some P600,000 worth of properties based on the initial assessment. (SunStar Zamboanga)