1 hurt in improvised bomb explosion

A YOUNG man was injured in an improvised bomb explosion in Lamitan City, Basilan province, the police said Wednesday, June 19, 2024.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Arlan Delumpines, Lamitan City police chief, said the improvised bomb exploded around 6:47 p.m. at a gasoline station in Matibay village, Lamitan City.

Delumpines said the victim, a 20-year-old man, was injured as he happened to pass by the vicinity of the gasoline station when the improvised bomb exploded.

He said they have recovered at the blast site parts of the improvised bomb that include a blasting cap, a nine-volt battery, and powder residue.

Delumpines said the motive of the incident was believed to be extortion since the gasoline station owner, businessman Bonjin Mateo, has informed the police that he received last month an extortion letter.

He said they already have persons of interest behind Tuesday night’s improvised explosion in Maitbay village.

Delumpines withheld the identities of the persons of interest established through a video captured by closed-circuit television (CCTV) camera pending further investigation of the incident.

Basilan Governor Hadjiman Hataman-Salliman has strongly condemned the incident and instructed the security forces to thoroughly investigate the incident and bring the perpetrators to justice.

Mayor Roderick Furigay has appealed to Lamiteños to stay calm and vigilant as the government authorities remain on top of the situation.

Furigay urged the residents to immediately report to the police or military authorities any presence of suspicious individuals or unattended baggage in their respective community. (SunStar Zamboanga)