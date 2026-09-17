1 HVT arrested, P680,000 shabu seized in Basilan

A HIGH-value target (HVT) drug personality was arrested while some P680,000 worth of illegal drugs were seized in a law enforcement operation in Basilan province, the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) said Wednesday, September 16, 2026.

The PDEA in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (PDEA-Barmm) identified the arrested HVT suspect as alias Ibrahim, 36, a resident of Timpul village, Isabela City, the capital of Basilan province.

The PDEA-Barmm said the suspect was arrested in an anti-drug operation around 9:55 a.m. Tuesday, September 15, along Tupay Street, Purok 3, Tabuk village, Isabela City.

The PDEA-Barmm said that alias Abdullah, a cohort of Ibrahim, avoided arrest.

Seized during the anti-drug operation were some 100 grams of suspected shabu worth P680,000, a mobile phone, a motorcycle and P199,000 boodle money topped with one genuine P1,000 marked money.

The arrested suspect will be charged for violation of Section 5 of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

The anti-drug operation was launched by the PDEA Basilan Provincial Office, with support from PDEA-Zamboanga Peninsula and Isabela City Police Station. (SunStar Zamboanga)