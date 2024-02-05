1 killed, 1 arrested; P3.4-M illegal drugs seized

A SUSPECT was killed while another was arrested and some P3.4 million worth of illegal drugs were seized by authorities in an anti-drug operation in the province of Sulu, the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) said Monday, February 5, 2024.

The PDEA in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (PDEA-Barmm) identified the slain suspect as Aldun Hussin, the cohort of Alex Hussin, the subject of the anti-drug operation.

The PDEA-Barmm said the anti-drug operation was launched with the support of the police and military in Poblacion village, Maimbung, Sulu, on Sunday, February 4.

The PDEA-Barmm said the two suspects were arrested after the consummation of the illegal drug transaction.

During their arrest, the PDEA-Barmm said a scuffle ensued as Aldun grabbed and tried to take possession of the service firearm of one of the operatives.

During the scuffle, the service firearm of the operative went off hitting Aldun, according to the PDEA-Barmm.

Aldun was rushed to the hospital for treatment but was declared dead by the attending physician.

The PDEA-Barmm said recovered from the possession of the suspects were some 500 grams of suspected shabu packed in 13 heat-sealed transparent plastic sachets worth P3.4 million, two units of mobile phones, an identification card and buy-bust money.

Alex was detained at Indanan Municipal Police Station while awaiting inquest proceedings for violation of Republic Act 9165, or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002. (SunStar Zamboanga)