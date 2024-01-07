1 killed, 1 hurt in 2 gun attacks

ONE person was killed while another was wounded in two separate gun attacks in Zamboanga City, the local police reported Sunday, January 7, 2023.

The local police identified the fatality as Adzmie Uyag, 33. Wounded was Kimar Tahil, 27, a driver.

The police said Uyag was allegedly shot by Jabra Halid, 38, around 1 p.m. Friday, January 6, at Pakkam Drive in Kasanyangan village, this city.

Investigation showed that Uyag was walking along Pakkam Drive when Halid suddenly appeared and opened fire hitting the victim in the chest.

Although wounded, Uyag managed to walk to his cousin’s house, and with the help of bystanders, the victim was rushed to the hospital.

The police said the victim was declared dead by the attending physician.

Halid fled after the incident, the motive of which was personal grudge.

The police said that Tahil was shot and wounded by an unidentified gunman around 11 p.m. Friday, January 6, along Marlboro Drive in Campo Islam village, Zamboanga City.

Investigation showed Tahil was driving home when an unidentified gunman shot the victim without provocation and fled.

The victim was rushed to the hospital for treatment, the police said. (SunStar Zamboanga)