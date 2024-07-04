1 killed, 1 hurt in Basilan town gun attack

ONE person was killed while another was wounded in a gun attack in Basilan province, the police said Thursday, July 4.

The police said the incident happened around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 3, in Ettub-Ettub village, Sumisip, Basilan.

The police identified the fatality as Garam Sulaiman, 31, a resident of Tumahubong village, Sumisip.

Wounded was Abubakrie Tuya, 17, a resident of Ettub Ettub. He was hospitalized.

The police said the victims were attacked by a group of armed men allegedly led by Najar Buena, who fled after the incident.

The police said the motive of the incident was a dispute over land ownership. (SunStar Zamboanga)