1 killed, 2 arrested; P2.4-M shabu seize in anti-drug sting

A MAN was killed and two others were arrested in a law enforcement operation that saw the confiscation of some P2.4 million worth of illegal drugs in Lanao del Sur, the police said Monday, June 8, 2026.

Police Colonel Caezar Cabuhat, Lanao del Sur police director, identified the slain suspect as alias Fahad. Arrested were alias Monalisa, and alias Abdul.

Cabuht said a shootout ensued after Fahad fought the operatives during the buy-bust operation Sunday, June 7, in Matling villge, Malabang, Lanao del Sur.

“Upon sensing the ongoing police operation and the arrest of his cohorts, alias Fahad reportedly engaged the responding operatives, resulting in an armed confrontation in which he sustained a gunshot wound to his left upper chest,” Cabuhat said in his report.

He said Fahad was immediately brought to Dr. Serapio Montañer Jr. Memorial Hospital but was declared dead on arrival by the attending physician.

He said seized from the suspects were some 362.6 grams of suspected shabu worth P2.4 million, a car, a caliber .38 revolver with two live ammunition, and the buy-bust money.

The arrested suspects and recovered pieces of evidence were brought to Malabang Municipal Police Station for proper documentation.

Cabuhat commended the operating units for their coordinated efforts and continued dedication in strengthening the campaign against illegal drugs in the province of Lanao del Sur.

The anti-drug operation was launched Regional Drug Enforcement Unit of the Police Regional Office-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region (PRO-BAR), in coordination with other police units in Lanao del Sur, and the Army’s 51st Infantry Battalion. (SunStar Zamboanga)