1 killed, 5 arrested; P14.5-M shabu seized in Zamboanga

A SUSPECT was killed, and five others were arrested while some P14.5 million worth of suspected shabu were seized in two anti-drug operations in Zamboanga City, authorities said Monday, June 17, 2024.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Elmer Solon, chief Regional Drug Enforcement Unit (RDEU), said three of the five arrested suspects were caught in a buy-bust around 3:52 p.m. Sunday, June 16, at Zone 5 in Tumaga village, Zamboanga City.

Solon identified the arrested suspects as Isniraya Hassan, 60, a resident of Zamboanga City; Gapor Jalaluddin, 32, and Katrina Ajihil, 26, both from Tawi-Tawi province.

Solon said recovered from the three arrested suspects were two kilograms of suspected shabu packed in two vacuum-sealed transparent plastic sachets worth P13.6 million; a genuine P1,000 bill used as marked money; and 18 bundles of counterfeit bills used as boodle money, a tea pack, a paper bag, and an eco-bag.

The arrested suspects were detained at the detention facility of the Zamboanga City Police Office (ZCPO) in preparation for the filing of charges against them for violation of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

Solon said the suspects were arrested by a joint team of policemen and Naval Intelligence and Security Group operatives.

Police authorities said Jabar Pidlasi was killed in a shootout with members of the City Drug Enforcement Unit during a buy-bust operation around 8:35 p.m. Saturday, June 15, in Mampang village, Zamboanga City.

Police Captain Royland Cordero, CDEU chief, reported that the shootout ensued while Pidlasi tried to escape. Recovered from the slain suspect was a caliber .45 pistol.

Cordero said that Pidlasi’s cohorts, Mohammad Rieza Timpahan, 41, and Aliyasar Mohammad Kahal, 40, were arrested by the CDEU operatives.

Cordero said seized from the two arrested suspects were some 128 grams of suspected shabu worth P879,400 and P1,000 marked money.

He said Timpahan and Kahal were detained at the ZCPO detention facility while a complaint for violation of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002 was being prepared against them. (SunStar Zamboanga)