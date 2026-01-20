1 killed in broad daylight gun attack in Zamboanga City

A 27-YEAR-OLD man was killed in a broad daylight gun attack near a village hall in Zamboanga City, the police said Tuesday, January 20, 2026.

The Zamboanga City Police Station 11 (ZCPS11) identified the fatality as Mike Ali Manduyan, a resident of Lakian Compound in San Jose Gusu village, Zamboanga City.

The ZCPS11 said Manduyan was fatally shot around 11:55 a.m., on Tuesday, in near the barangay hall of Kampung Islam village.

Investigation revealed that nearby bystanders heard multiple gunshots and upon verification, saw the victim lying on the ground.

Recovered from the crime scene were 10 empty shells of a caliber .45 pistol, two fired bullets and one fired bullet jacket of the same caliber.

Also recovered were a cellular phone, two lighters, a small-sized heat-sealed transparent plastic sachet of suspected substance believed to be shabu, and illegal drug paraphernalia.

The ZCPS11 is still conducting further investigation to determine the motive of the incident and to establish the identity and arrest the suspect. (SunStar Zamboanga)