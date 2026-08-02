1 nabbed, 1 killed; P3.2-M shabu seized in Lanao del Sur

A DRUG suspect was killed while another was arrested and around P3.2 million worth of illegal drugs were seized following a shootout in a remote village in Lanao del Sur, the police said Sunday, August 2, 2026.

Police Brigadier General Christopher Abecia, Police Regional Office-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region (PRO-BAR) director, identified the slain drug suspect as alias Alnor and arrested was alias Umayog, 45, a tricycle driver.

Abecia said the shootout happened Friday, July 31, in Baclayan Lilod village, Ditsaan Ramain, Lanao del Sur.

Abecia said that before the shootout, an undercover operative, assisted by a confidential informant, successfully transacted with the suspects for the sale of shabu worth P500,000.

“Immediately after the pre-arranged signal was given, the operating team moved in and lawfully arrested Umayog,” Abecia said in his report.

He said an approximately seven-minute shootout ensued after Alnor opened fire at the operating team while fleeing toward a densely vegetated area, prompting the operatives to return fire.

He said Alnor sustained gunshot wounds and was immediately brought to Amai Pakpak Medical Center, where he was declared dead on arrival by the attending physician.

He said no one among the operatives were injured during the anti-drug operation.

Recovered and confiscated during the operation were some 466 grams of shabu packed in one transparent plastic sachet with an estimated value of P3,168,800, five bundles of boodle money topped with one genuine P1,000 bill used as buy-bust money, a motorcycle with ignition key, and two lighters.

“Patuloy nating paiigtingin ang ating kampanya laban sa ilegal na droga. Hindi tayo uurong sa pagpapatupad ng batas, ngunit sisiguraduhin nating ang bawat operasyon ay isinasagawa nang propesyonal at naaayon sa batas. Sa tuwina, piliin nating maging mabuting tao (We will continue to intensify our campaign against illegal drugs. We will not back down in enforcing the law, but we will ensure that every operation is conducted professionally and in accordance with the law. At all times, let us choose to be good people)” Abecia said in a statement.

He said PRO-BAR remains steadfast in its commitment to protecting communities from the threat of illegal drugs through intelligence-driven operations and close coordination with partner law enforcement agencies. (SunStar Zamboanga)