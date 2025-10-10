1 nabbed, 2 escape in Basilan drug bust

A DRUG personality was arrested while two of his cohorts managed to escape in an anti-drug operation in Basilan province, an official said Friday, October 10, 2025.

Gil Cesario Castro, director of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (PDEA-Barmm), identified the arrested drug suspect as alias Dot-Dot, 28.

Dot-Dot’s cohorts, alias Man-Man, 23, and alias Kilik, 40, eluded arrest. They are subject of follow-up operation.

Castro said Dot-Dot was arrested in a buy-bust operation on Thursday, October 9, in Malo-ong Canal village, Lamitan City, Basilan province.

Castro said seized during the buy-bust operation were some six grams of suspected shabu packed in eight heat-sealed transparent plastic sachets worth ₱40,800, buy-bust money, various drug paraphernalia, and one identification card.

He said charges for violation of Sections 5, 6, 7, 11, 12, and 15, Article II of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002 will be filed against the suspects.

The buy-bust operation was launched by personnel of PDEA-Basilan provincial office with the support of police forces. (SunStar Zamboanga)