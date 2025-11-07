1 nabbed, P3.4-M shabu seized in anti-drug operation

LAWMEN have arrested one person and seized around P3.4 million worth of illegal drugs in an anti-drug operation in Zamboanga City on Thursday night, November 6, 2025, the police said.

Police Colonel Fidel Fortaleza Jr., Zamboanga City Police Office (ZCPO) director, identified the arrested suspects as alias Darwin, 43, a motortaxi driver and a resident of Tulungatung village, Zamboanga City.

Fortaleza said Darwin, a new high-value individual, was arrested in a buy-bust at 9:16 p.m. Thursday, November 6, in Sun Flower Lane, Canelar village, Zamboanga City.

Darwin was arrested after he sold a sachet of shabu to an undercover policeman.

Seized from the suspect were around 500 grams of shabu worth P3.4 million, 49 pieces of P1,000 boodle money topped with one genuine P1,000 marked money, a motorcycle, driver's license, and a sling bag.

The suspect was detained at the Zamboanga City Police Station 11 in preparation for the filing of charges for violation of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

The anti-drug operation was launched by the police with the support of military intelligence operatives. (SunStar Zamboanga)