1 of 2 suspects in New Year's revelry grenade attack killed in shootout

ONE of the two suspects in the New Year's Eve grenade attack in Matalam, North Cotabato, was killed in a shootout with pursuing lawmen, the police said Friday, January 2, 2026.

The Cotabato City Police Office (CCPO) said the suspect was killed in a shootout with pursuing policemen around 8 p.m. Thursday, January 1, in Kilada village, Matalam.

The police did not release the identity of the slain. Pursuit operations continue against the second suspect, who is on the run.

Twenty-two people (not 12 as earlier reported), including nine minors, where injured when two motorcycle-riding men tossed a grenade at a group of people in a roadside New Year's revelry in Purok Ipil-Ipil, Dalapitan village, Matalam.

Authorities believe the attack was linked to the anti-drug campaign as Kilada village is listed among the havens of drug syndicates operating in the area.

Police Brigadier General Arnold Ardiente, Soccsksargen (Region 12) police director, strongly condemned the senseless grenade-throwing incident since it was an utter disregard for human life and public safety.

Ardiente said targeting innocent civilians during a time of celebration is an unacceptable criminal act that will not go unpunished. (SunStar Zamboanga)