1 of 2 suspects in village chief slay in police custody

ONE of the two suspects in the recent killing of a village official is now in the custody of the authorities, a top local police official in Zamboanga City said Tuesday, December 5, 2023.

Police Colonel Alexander Lorenzo, Zamboanga City Police Office director, identified the suspect only as a certain Villamor, 44.

Villamor, accompanied by some relatives, personally appeared and surrendered at the village hall of San Roque to clarify that he was not involved in the killing of Serbelio Molina, 55, the village chief of Cawit.

However, Lorenzo said, the suspect was positively identified when they presented him at the Zamboanga City Police Station 9 to the witnesses in the killing of Molina, the reason why he was placed under arrest.

Molina was fatally shot around 7:15 a.m. on December 1 along the road at Zone 4 in Cawit village.

Molina was driving motorcycle on the way to the village hall of Cawit when shot by one of two men riding tandem on another motorcycle that tailed the victim.

Lorenzo said they continue to exert efforts to arrest the other suspect behind the killing of Molina.