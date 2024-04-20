1 of 7 suspects in the ambush of policemen arrested

AUTHORITIES have arrested one of the seven suspects in the ambush of policemen following a firefight in the hinterlands of Lanao del Sur, the police reported Saturday, April 20, 2024.

Police Colonel Robert Daculan, Lanao del Sur police director, said the suspect was arrested when policemen swooped down the suspects’ hiding place in Miculabo village, Picong, Lanao del Sur on Friday, April 19.

Daculan did not release the identity of the arrested suspect except in saying he is a 23-year-old male and a caliber .45 pistol with ammunition was seized from him.

He said one of the suspects was arrested when the seven suspects’ identities were established and their hiding placed was located.

Daculan said the firefight ensued as the suspects, upon sensing the arrival of policemen, opened fire triggering a shootout.

He said the other six suspects managed to escape at the height of the firefight.

Daculan said the suspects are continuously being track down while criminal cases are being readied against them.

The suspects ambushed the policemen of Picong town who were aboard a patrol vehicle and returning to their headquarters on Thursday, April 18.

Meanwhile, Police Brigadier General Prexy Tanggawohn, Police Regional Office-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region direcror, commended the coordinated response for the swift identification of the suspects and for the arrest of one.

"Hindi tayo titigil hangga't hindi natin nahuhuli ang mga may sala (We won”t stop until we catch the culprits). We have already identified the suspects at patuloy ang ating mga kapulisan sa paghahanap sa kanila upang mapanagot sa kanilang mga kasalanan (and our police continue to search for them to be held accountable for their crimes," he added. (SunStar Zamboanga)