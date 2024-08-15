1 village in Sulu declared gun-free

AUTHORITIES declared one of the 40 villages in the town of Parang, Sulu as a gun-free barangay and peace-centered community, the 4th Civil Relations Group (4CRG) said Thursday, August 15, 2024.

The 4CRG said officially declared as a gun-free village and peace-centered community is Barangay Lipunos.

The 4CRG said the official declaration was made on Thursday, August 14, by Brigadier General Leonardo Peña, 11th Infantry Division commander, and Mayor Alkhadar Looing of Parang municipality.

The 4CRG said the highlight of the event was the Ceremonial Signing of the Peace Agreement declaring Barangay Lipunos as a Gun-Free and Peace-Centered Community and the Unveiling of Tarpaulin.

In his message, the 4CRG said Loong expressed his heartfelt gratitude to all who witnessed the event urging the other village chiefs and its officials to sustain the gains of being a gun-free community in their respective villages.

"Sa ating mga barangay officials at mga residente, sana ay patuloy nating suportahan ang ating kapulisan, kasundaluhan, at mga proyekto ng gobyerno na maisakatuparan ang kanilang adhikain na mapanatili ang katahimikan at kaayusan sa bawat komunidad. Kami po ay lubos na nagpapasalamat sa inyong pagsisikap,” (To our barangay officials and residents, I hope we will continue to support our police, military, and government projects to realize their goal of maintaining peace and order in every community. We are very grateful for your efforts),” Loong said.

Peña commended the efforts and cooperation of the local chief executives and left a heartfelt message to the community,

“Ito pong pagdeklara ng gun-free at peace-centered community ng Brgy. Lipunos ay isang halimbawa na karapat dapat tularan ng iba pang komunidad para sa ikabubuti at patuloy na pagpapanatili ng kaayusan dito sa probinsya ng Sulu (This declaration of a gun-free and peace-centered community of Baragay Lipunos is an example that other communities should emulate for the betterment and continued maintenance of order here in the province of Sulu),” Peña said.

The ceremony in declaring Lipunos village as gun-free and peace-centered was witnessed by other military, police, and government officials as well as the representatives of the cross-section of the society. (SunStar Zamboanga)