10 BIFF members surrender in Maguindanao del Sur

TEN members of the Bangsamoro Islamic Freedom Fighters (BIFF) surrendered and turned over high-powered firearms to Joint Task Force (JTF)-Central troops in Maguindanao del Sur, the military said Monday, November 18, 2024.

The Western Mindanao Command (Westmincom) said the 10 BIFF members surrendered to the Army’s 33rd Infantry Battalion (33IB) on Friday, November 15, in Zapakan village, Radjah Buayan, Maguindanao del Sur.

The Westmincom said nine of the surrenderers belong to the BIFF-Karialan faction and the remaining one from the BIFF-Bungos faction.

They were presented to Brigadier General Oriel Pangcog, 601st Infantry Brigade commander, in a ceremony at the headquarters of the 33IB at Zapahan village, Radjah Buayan.

The Westmincom said that Mayor Akmad Ampatuan and Vice Mayor Marop Ampatuan of Shariff Aguak, and representatives from the Ministry of Social Service and Development-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao and "Anak na may Ginintuang Layunin upang Hintuan Ang Violent Extremism Ngayon" (Agila-Haven) program were present during the presentation of the BIFF surrenderers.

The BIFF-surrenderers have turned over high-powered firearms to include one M14 rifle; one M16A1 rifle; one M653 rifle; one caliber .50 sniper rifle; two calober .30 sniper rifles; one M4 carbine; one 60-millimeter mortar; and two 40-mm RPG rolls.

Lieutenant General William Gonzales, Westmincom chief, lauded the JTF-Central for the successive and strategic endeavours to dismantle the remaining terrorist groups in the Area of Responsibility (AOR).

“The surrender of numerous BIFFs clearly attest to the hard work and dedication being put by our men to break the momentum of our enemy. With that, let us hope and continue to pray that more FVEs (former violent extremists) will surrender before the year ends,” Gonzales said.

The BIFF-surrenderers are placed under the custody of 33IB for custodial debriefing and profiling while the surrendered war materials were kept for proper disposition. (SunStar Zamboanga)