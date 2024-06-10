10 FRs receive financial aid

TEN former New People’s Army (NPA) rebels, now called Friends Rescued (FRs), have received some P650,000 in financial assistance from the government, through the Enhanced Comprehensive Local Integration Program (E-Clip), the military said Monday, June 10, 2024.

The 97th Infantry Battalion said the financial assistance was distributed during the meeting of the Regional Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict (RTF-Elcac) on Friday, June 7, in Ipil, the capital town of Zamboanga Sibugay.

Each of the 10 FRs received P15,000 immediate assistance and P50,000 livelihood assistance or for a total of P650,000.

One of the FR recipients, known as a certain Dave, expressed her heartfelt gratitude to the government for the financial assistance as it marked an important turning point in their lives.

“We are grateful for the opportunities provided by the government through the Enhanced Comprehensive and Local Integration Program. We look forward to the future with hope and determination,” she said in a statement.

The 97IB said the grant of financial assistance is part of the government's effort to provide support and opportunities for FRs to start anew and lead productive lives through the E-Clip.

The 97IB said the government aims to provide necessary assistance to FRs who have chosen to return to the fold of the law and contribute to the peace and development of our communities.

Of the 10 FRs, eight of them are under the care of the 97IB and the remaining two of the 53IB.

“The 97IB are steadfast in its commitment to facilitating a smooth transition for the Friends Rescued, offering them a chance to reintegrate into society and lead productive lives. Through strategic programs and assistance designed to meet the unique needs of the FRs, the unit aims to foster a sense of belonging and empowerment of our Friends Rescued,” Lieutenant Colonel Jimmy Sanz said in a statement.

The successful reception of the 97IB's FRs into the E-Clip serves as a beacon of hope and opportunity for others looking to embrace a return to civilian life. (SunStar Zamboanga)