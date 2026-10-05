10 government troops wounded in Basilan ambush

TEN government troops, including a junior officer and a militiaman, were wounded in an ambush in a remote village of Basilan province, the military said Monday, October 5, 2026

Brigadier General Fredrick Sales, 1101st Infantry Brigade (1101Bde) commander, said the ambush happened around 7:45 a.m. Mondanay, October 5, in Sitio Bauno Dagao, Badja village, Tipo-Tipo, Basilan province.

Sales said the troops were traveling aboard military vehicles to Camp Luis Biel, II that houses the 1101Bde in Tabiawan village, Isabela City, Basilan when the attacks happened.

The identities of the wounded soldiers and militiaman were not immediately available except that they belong to the 45th Infantry Battalion (45IB). The injured junior officer is rank Second Lieutenant.

Lieutenant Colonel Franco Baylon, 45IB commander, said they were aboard a seven-vehicle convoy traveling to Camp Luis Biel to attend a command conference when attacked by the gunmen.

The injured soldiers and militiaman were rushed to Lamitan City District Hospital for treatment.

Three critically injured were airlifted to Camp Navarro General Hospital of the Western Mindanao Command in Zamboanga City.

Sales strongly believed that the lawless group of Saddam Siddick was behind the ambush as retaliation to the death of latter’s wife.

Nermalyn Musa, wife of Siddick, was killed in a service of warrant operation by authorities on September 29 in Baimbing village, Lamitan City.

Musa, who was declared dead on arrival at the hospital, has standing warrants of arrest for three counts of murder with no recommended bail issued by a court in Isabela City, Basilan dated August 20, 2026.

The police identified Musa as alleged member of the Dawlah Islamiya-Abu Sayyaf Group (DI-ASG) operating in Basilan.

The police described Siddick as a former ASG member previously associated with the late ASG leader Furuji Indama and later with the group of the later ASG sub-leader Pasil Bayali.

Meanwhile, the 1101Bde launched manhunt operation against the group of Siddick hiding in the hinterlands of Basilan province. (SunStar Zamboanga)