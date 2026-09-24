10 illegally cut Lawaan logs seized in Basilan

A TOTAL of 10 illegally cut Lawaan round logs were confiscated in a joint Army-police operation in Mahatalang village, Sumisip, Basilan, on Wednesday, September 23, 2026.

Troops of the Army’s 32nd Infantry Battalion (32IB), in coordination with the Sumisip Municipal Police Station, recovered the forest products after acting on information from a concerned citizen about illegally cut trees in the area.

Police Captain Jakaria Muin, Sumisip Municipal Police Station chief, led the law enforcement operation backed by troops of the 32IB’s Bravo Company under Second Lieutenant Zosimo Conde III.

The joint team found two Lawaan logs measuring about eight feet long and eight others measuring about 10 feet.

The logs were secured and brought to the 32IB headquarters for documentation, due process and proper disposition in coordination with concerned government agencies.

Lieutenant Colonel Gerwin Maghuyop, 32IB commander, credited the operation to timely community information and cooperation between law enforcement agencies and residents.

“The timely information provided by a concerned citizen demonstrates the vital role of the community in protecting our environment,” Maghuyop said in a statement Thursday, September 24.

He said the Army, police and other government partners would continue supporting law enforcement efforts against illegal logging and other activities threatening Basilan’s natural resources and communities.

He also reaffirmed commitment to strengthening coordination with the police, local governments, government agencies and communities in support of environmental protection, peace and security, and sustainable development. (SunStar Zamboanga)