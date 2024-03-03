100 Zamboanga farmers benefit from SM ‘Kabalikat sa Kabuhayan’ program

SOME 100 farmers from four villages in Zamboanga City have been identified as recipients for this year’s “Kabalikat sa Kabuhayan (KSK)” program of SM Foundation Incorporated (SMFI) on sustainable agriculture in this city.

The SMFI, the corporate social responsibility arm of SM Group of Companies, launched the KSK program at SM Cinema Mindpro on Friday, March 1, as it continues its commitment to sustainable development and community empowerment.

The KSK program is aimed to uplift the lives of farmers and promote sustainable farming practices.

The 100 recipient-farmers are from the villages of Cabaluay, Culianan, Lanzones, and Salaan.

The SM City Mindpro said the KSK seeks to address the challenges faced by farmers in this city by providing them with the necessary knowledge, skills, and resources to improve their agricultural practices and increase their productivity.

Through a series of training sessions, workshops, and technical assistance, farmers will learn about sustainable farming techniques, crop management, pest control, and market linkages from SM Foundation and partner government agencies, according to SM City Mindpro.

“We believe that agriculture plays a crucial role in the economic development of our communities,” Aileen Ann Villa-Enriquez, SM City Mindpro Mall Manager said.

“By empowering our farmers and promoting sustainable agricultural practices, we can help improve their livelihoods, ensure food security, and contribute to the overall well-being of the community,” Villa-Enriquez said.

She said that in addition to training and capacity-building activities, the program will also provide farmers with access to quality seeds, fertilizers, and other agricultural inputs to support their farming operations.

She said SM Foundation will work closely with local government unit and other stakeholders to create market opportunities for farmers and facilitate their participation in value chains.

The launch of KSK in Zamboanga City marked the beginning of a new chapter in SM Foundation's efforts to promote sustainable agriculture and empower farming communities.

Present during the launching of KSK were SM Foundation Assistant Vice President for Livelihood and Outreach Programs Cristie Angeles, representatives from partner government agencies which include Department of Social Welfare and Development, Technical Education and Skills Development Authority, Department of Agriculture, Department of Science and Technology, Department of Trade and Industry, Department of Labor and Employment, and the City Agriculture’s Office. (SunStar Zamboanga)