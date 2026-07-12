1,000 food packs, hygiene kits delivered to flood-hit South Upi

THE Bangsamoro's Ministry of the Interior and Local Government (MILG), through the Rapid Emergency Action on Disaster Incidence (READi), has delivered 1,000 family food packs and 1,000 hygiene kits to flood-affected families in South Upi, Maguindanao del Sur, on Friday, July 10, and Saturday, July 11.

The MILG said in a statement Sunday, July 12, said the distribution of relief goods is part of the continuing humanitarian response of the government in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (Barmm) to flooding caused by southwest monsoon enhanced by Super Typhoon Inday.

The assistance was received by the local government unit, which immediately distributed the relief items to identified families staying in evacuation centers, according to the MILG.

"Naipaabot ang mga family food packs na inaasahang magbibigay karagdagang tulong sa mga pamilyang apektado ng baha (Family food packs have been distributed, which are expected to provide additional assistance to families affected by the floods)," the MILG said in a statement.

The agency said it continues to provide emergency assistance to communities severely affected by the typhoon-enhanced habagat.

"Tuloy-tuloy pa rin ang malawakang paghahatid ng serbisyo ng ahensya sa mga bayang nakakaranas ng matinding epekto ng habagat na siyang nagdala ng sunod-sunod na malakas na pag-ulan sa rehiyon (The agency continues to provide extensive service to towns experiencing the severe effects of the southwest monsoon, which brought a series of heavy rains to the region), the MILG said.

Earlier, Bangsamoro READi also turned over 5,000 family food packs to the Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (PDRRMO) of Maguindanao del Norte for distribution to flood-affected families in the province.

The Bangsamoro READi, which is under the MILG, serves as the Barmm's primary disaster risk reduction and management implementing body. (SunStar Zamboanga)