100IB, police resolve family dispute in Sulu town

THE 100th Infantry Battalion (100IB) and police facilitated the settlement of a family feud in the town of Indanan, Sulu, the military said Monday, September 9, 2024.

The 4th Civil Relations Group (4CRG) said the settlement of disputes between the protagonists was held on Saturday, September 7, at Sionogan beach in Sionogan village, Indanan.

The 4CRG said the settlement was between Jainal Marjuki, Hussin Puri, and Nur-Rauf Marjuki as the first party, and Jamih Sarabi, Jeffrey Sarabi, and Mahad Jamih as the second party.

The 4CRG said the mediation and settlement were organized by First Lieutenant Jhon Mark Ganancial, commander of the 100IB’s Alpha Company, and Police Captain Al-Nashier Amin Agil, Indanao police chief.

The conflict between the two groups of protagonists was resolved amicably with the intervention of concerned leaders, elders, and their respective relatives, along with the constant coordination between the military and the police.

“This settlement marks a significant step in ending the long-standing feud, promoting community stability, and restoring harmony in the affected area.” the 4CRG said in a statement.

“The collaborative approach of the military and police exemplifies effective conflict resolution and reinforces their commitment to maintaining peace and order,” the 4CRG added.

Both parties agreed to surrender one M1 Garand rifle each as a demonstration of sincerity. The firearms were immediately turned over to the Indanan police for safekeeping.

The 4CRG said that Lieutenant Colonel Samuel Bayongasan, 100IB commander, has emphasized the importance of the settlement and the commitment that any party invoking the agreement shall be immediately reported to the concerned village chairperson and other local elders.

“Any violation related to the law shall constitute criminal charges for filing appropriate action within the jurisdiction of the court,” the 4CRG said. (SunStar Zamboanga)