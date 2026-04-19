100IB secures back-to-back title in Kalis Platoon Challenge 2026

THE 100th Infantry Battalion (100IB) secured its second Overall Champion title in the prestigious Kalis Platoon Challenge 2026, reinforcing its reputation as one of the most capable and mission-ready units of the 1103rd Infantry Brigade (1103Bde), the military said.

The three-day competition from April 14 to 16 was hosted by the 1103rd Infantry Brigade with three participating battalions—100IB, 35IB, and 41IB.

Colonel Abdelhalim Sakilan, deputy commander of the 1103Bde, said earlier that the competition serves as a training ground for soldiers to sharpen their combat skills, reinforce camaraderie, and prepare for the greater responsibility of defending the country and protecting the Filipino people.

The competition brought together top-performing platoons and subjected them to six demanding events: the 10-kilometer Platoon Run, Platoon Raid, Tactical Combat Casualty Care, Physical Fitness Test, Signal Communications, and Observed Fire Procedure.

The 1103Bde said that each event rigorously assessed the participants’ physical endurance, tactical skills, discipline, and operational effectiveness under pressure.

The 1103Bde said the winning platoon under Second Lieutenant Erick Gumampong, delivered exceptional performance across all events, exhibiting superior teamwork, precision, and resilience.

“Their dominance throughout the competition highlighted their high level of training and strong cohesion, setting them apart from other competing units,” the 1103Bde said in a statement.

Lieutenant Colonel Samuel Bayongasan, commander of the 100IB, lauded the troops for their outstanding achievement, emphasizing that earning the Overall Championship for the second time is a testament to their professionalism, dedication, and fighting spirit.

Bayongasan affirmed that this milestone reflects the unwavering commitment of the battalion to excellence and its vital role in maintaining peace and security in its area of operations.

The first time the 100IB secured its Overall Champion title was during the Kalis Brigade Challenge 2025 from November 30 to December 2 last year. (SunStar Zamboanga)