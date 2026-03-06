101Bde officers, men join Iftar with MILF leaders

THE officers and men of the 101st Infantry Brigade (101Bde) have joined members of the Moro Islamic Liberation Front (MILF) from various Base Commands in a meaningful Iftar gathering, reaffirming the shared commitment to peace, mutual respect, and lasting partnership in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (Barmm).

The Iftar gathering was held Thursday evening, March 5, 2026, at the headquarters of the 101Bde in Matalin village, Malabang, Lanao del Sur.

The 101Bde said Friday, March 6, 2026, that the Iftar gathering, held during the holy month of Ramadan, serves as a symbolic and heartfelt moment of solidarity.

During the gathering, Brigadier General Yasser Bara, commander of the 101Bde, together with key officers, sat side by side with MILF commanders, political committee members, and community leaders, demonstrating that cooperation and trust continue to deepen across former lines of conflict.

"The gathering highlighted the importance of faith, dialogue, and cultural respect in sustaining peace," the 101Bde said in a statement.

"Sharing a meal at sundown became more than a religious observance; it became a reaffirmation that peace is built not only through agreements, but through relationships nurtured with sincerity and humility," the 101Bde added.

The participants emphasized that the Iftar gather reflects the evolving partnership between the Philippine Army and the MILF, now working together to ensure security, stability, and community development in preparation for the upcoming Barmm Parliamentary Elections.

Meanwhile, Bara expressed appreciation for the attendance and reaffirmed the Brigade's dedication to supporting the Barmm's journey toward lasting peace.

Bara underscored that unity between security forces and former combatants of the MILF is essential in protecting communities and advancing shared aspirations for progress.

MILF leaders likewise conveyed gratitude for the gesture of respect and brotherhood, noting that such engagements strengthen confidence and reinforce the gains of the peace process.

The 101Bde noted that the Iftar gathering stands as a testament to how far the Barmm has come-from conflict to cooperation, from division to dialogue. (SunStar Zamboanga)