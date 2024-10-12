101Bde opens new patrol base to boost security in Basilan

THE Army’s 101st Infantry Brigade (101Bde) has established a new patrol base in a remote village bolstering security in Basilan province, the military said Saturday, October 11, 2024.

Brigadier General Alvin Luzon, 101Bde commander, said the new patrol base was constructed in Bulan-Bulan village, Lantawan town.

Strategically located to cover Bulan-Bulan and its neighboring areas, Luzon said the new patrol base is expected to enhance the brigade's capacity to respond swiftly to any security concerns in Lantawan while also supporting the developmental initiatives of the municipal government.

Luzon said the patrol base will serve as a post for military personnel, ensuring a stronger presence in the area to maintain peace and security for local residents.

“This patrol base represents not only our commitment to ensuring peace in Lantawan but also the collaborative spirit between the Philippine Army and the local government. We thank Mayor Nasser Abubakar for his vital role in making this project a reality,” Luzon said.

“The patrol base will greatly improve our ability to protect the people, secure the surrounding communities and support the municipal government in its efforts towards progress and further development,” he added.

Luzon expressed his deep gratitude to Abubakar for his unwavering support in realizing the construction of the patrol base.

He said the new patrol base is part of the Brigade's ongoing efforts to sustain peace in the province following the successful neutralization of the Abu Sayyaf Group threat.

The construction of the patrol base was facilitated by Lieutenant Colonel Adolf Ian Garceron, 4th Special Forces Battalion commander.

The security facility was inaugurated on Tuesday, October 8, with key stakeholders in attendance. (SunStar Zamboanga)