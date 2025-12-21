101IB, BLGU in 2 Sulu towns conduct clean-up drive

THE 101st Infantry Battalion (101IB), in partnership with the Barangay Local Government Unit (BLGU), conducted a clean-up drive in the towns of Luuk and Omar in the province of Sulu.

The 1102nd Infantry Brigade (1102Bde) said that soldiers and BLGU officials joined forces to clean public areas, roadsides, and other areas that need immediate attention in terms of cleanliness over the weekend.

“The activity aims to promote a clean, safe, and orderly environment for all,” the 1102Bde said in a statement Sunday, December 21, 2025.

Aside from the cleanup, the 1102Bde said the activity also served as an opportunity to further strengthen military-civilian ties and raise awareness on the importance of proper waste management and environmental protection.

Local officials have lauded the excellent cooperation between the 101IB and the BLGU, and encouraged the community to continue to support environmental programs.

The 1102Bde said the clean-up drive is a clear testament to the dedication of the 101IB and the BLGU in serving the people, not only in security, but also in protecting the environment and the welfare of the people. (SunStar Zamboanga)