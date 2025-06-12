101IB gets new battalion commander

THE Sulu-based 11th Infantry Division (11ID) has instituted changes in the leadership of one of its battalions, the 101st Infantry “Sajahitra” Battalion (101IB).

Major General Leonardo Peña, 11ID commander, presided over the Change of Command Ceremony Tuesday, June 10, held at the headquarters of the 101IB in Lahing-Lahing village, Omar, Sulu.

During the ceremony, Lieutenant Colonel Michael Demafelix relinquished his post to Lieutenant Colonel Dante Mantes, the newly designated 101IB commander.

Demafelix, in his farewell message, reflected on his tenure with gratitude and pride.

“Leading this battalion has been the greatest honor of my military career. We stood together in safeguarding peace and advancing development in our area of operations,” Demafelix said.

He urged the 101IB troops to remain guided by the legacy of service and integrity, thanking them for their courage, professionalism, and unwavering support.

Mantes recognized the accomplishments of his predecessor and expressed readiness to lead the battalion.

“I accept this responsibility with humility and commitment. This is not merely a position but a call to serve with wisdom, resolve, and compassion. I vow to build on the unit’s strong foundation of excellence, unity, and dedication to mission,” Mantes said.

Peña, in his keynote address, praised Demafelix for his exemplary leadership and commended the Sajahitra Battalion for its contributions to peace and security in Sulu.

Peña challenged Mantes to sustain the gains of the battalion and strengthen its role as a peacekeeping force in the province. (SunStar Zamboanga)