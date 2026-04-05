101IB troops strengthen community partnership in Omar town

TROOPS of the 101st Infantry Battalion (101IB) has convened local leaders and residents in a Grand Pulong-Pulong in one of the villages in Omar, Sulu, strengthening community partnership and sustaining peace gains, officials said Sunday, April 5, 2026.

The Grand Pulong-Pulong held Saturday, April 4, in Sucuban village, Omar, also reinforced support for ongoing Rid-Free, Gun-Free and Peace-Centered Community initiatives.

Brigadier General Alaric Avelino Delos Santos, 1102nd Infantry Brigade (1102Bde) commander, said the activity was conducted in connection with the deployment of the Sustainment on Internal Security Operations and Transition to External Security Operations (SITE) Team, following a week-long house-to-house engagement across Sucuban village aimed at directly reaching out to residents and understanding community concerns.

The 101IB is one of the subordinate units of the 1102Bde based in Luuk, Sulu.

Delos Santos said the pulong-pulong served as a platform to further explain government peace initiatives, address issues raised by the community, and strengthen stakeholder cooperation in sustaining peace and order in the area.

Sucuban village officials led by Chairperson Romeo Asul, together with representatives from the police, Rural Health Unit, and other partner stakeholders, participated in the activity.

Community members, including Moro National Liberation Front-affiliated residents, were also present, reflecting broad-based participation and a shared commitment to peacebuilding efforts.

Lieutenant Colonel Dante Mantes, commander of the 101IB, emphasized that the activity was anchored on direct community engagement to ensure that every household clearly understands the intent of ongoing initiatives.

Mantes noted that the house-to-house visits enabled troops to personally connect with residents, align them with government efforts, and sustain gains already achieved under the Rido-Free and GFPCC campaign.

Delos Santos underscored that sustained engagement and close coordination among stakeholders are vital in reinforcing peace at the community level.

Delos Santos emphasized that such initiatives build trust, strengthen collaboration, and prevent the resurgence of conflict.

He said the Grand Pulong-Pulong underscored the importance of continuous community engagement in sustaining peace gains and promoting a culture of cooperation, shared responsibility, and lasting security in the province of Sulu. (SunStar Zamboanga)