101st Infantry Brigade commander checks militia forces

BRIGADIER General Alvin Luzon, 101st Infantry Brigade commander, has called on the militia forces to maintain the highest standard in rendering services to the Basileños.

Luzon made the call as he distributed grocery packs, in the spirit of Christmas, at a Patrol Base in Matarling village, Lantawan, Basilan on Saturday, December 23, 2023.

Luzon conveyed his heartfelt gratitude to the militia forces for their steadfast and selfless services to the people of Basilan.

The visit and distribution of grocery packs is aimed to check the readiness and boost the morale of the militiamen.

“Let us maintain our highest standard in rendering services to the Basileños and continue our support towards a peaceful and progressive Basilan Province,” he added.

The militiamen are the territorial forces who secure and defend the communities from all threat groups.