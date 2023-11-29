101st Infantry Brigade leads coastal clean-up

THE Army’s 101st Infantry Brigade spearheaded the conduct of Mangrove Protection and Coastal Clean-up activity gathering people and institutions that share common goal of protecting the environment.

The event was held in Baluno village, Isabela City, Basilan on Tuesday, November 28, 2023. The event was one of the Brigades’ pre-anniversary socio-civic activities in line with the commemoration of its 23rd Founding Anniversary with the theme “101st Infantry Brigade @23: Reliable Partner in Sustaining the Peace and Fostering Further Development in Basilan.”

In his message, Brigadier General Alvin Luzon, 101st Infantry Brigade commander, reiterated the purpose of the Brigade in initiating environmental protection activities which intends to gather the locals to raise awareness and how such activities impact the mindset of the residents in protecting the environment.

Luzon said the activity wound promote waste reduction, as well as create awareness on waste management.

Luzon extended his heartfelt gratitude to all the participants who took time to support and be one with the Brigade’s advocacy of protecting the environment and preserving ‘mother nature’.

“The Brigade particularly thanks the Provincial Government of Basilan headed by Governor Jim Hataman-Salliman and the City Government of Isabela City led by Mayor Sitti Djalia Hataman for their efforts and well-meaning initiatives for the betterment of Isabela City and the province of Basilan,” Luzon said.

“A one-kilometer wide stretch of mangrove, can reduce the impact of storm surges and tsunamis by 70 percent,” Luzon added.

On Monday, November 27, the 101st Infantry Brigade also led a tree planting activity, which was also part of the Brigade’s pre-anniversary celebration.

A total of 1,250 seedlings of Tajal, Lauan, and Narra were planted in Masola village, Isabela City.

The two activities were participated by the other agencies of government and different civic groups.