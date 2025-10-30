101st Infantry Brigade maintains troops in Tipo-Tipo town center

THE government troops will remain in the town center of Tipo-Tipo, Basilan, to let the people feel that they are secured and protected as they have started to return home after the fighting has stopped.

Brigadier General Frederick Sales, 101st Infantry Brigade commander, said Thursday, October 30, 2025, that the troops deployed to defused the tension in Barangay Tipo-Tipo proper (Poblacion) will remain in place until such time normalcy is fully restored.

“Ilagay lang namin diyan muna sila. Siempre kailangan naming i-secure pa rin yong area, kasi marami pa rin mga haka-haka na babalik yong grupo (We'll just put them there for now. Of course, we still need to secure the area, because there's still a lot of speculation that the group will return),” Sales said.

Sales and Police Colonel Cerrazid Umabong, Basilan police director, visited and met with Mayor Ingatun Istarul on Wednesday, October 29, at the town hall to assess the prevailing situation.

Earlier Wednesday, Governor Mujiv Hataman visited and met with Istarul as well as those involved in the clan feud at the town hall of Tipo-Tipo.

Four people were wounded in a clash that broke out Tuesday, October 28, between lawless elements backed by some members of the Moro Islamic Liberation Front (MILF) and Barangay Peacekeeping Action Team in Barangay Tipo-Tipo proper.

Government authorities said the clash was caused by “rido” or clan feud. Four people were wounded during the clash.

Sales said he was assured by the MILF leadership that those involved in the clash will no longer participate and return to the town center.

Istarul said that some 50 percent of the 1,700 families who fled their homes during the fighting have already returned home.

Meanwhile, Hataman managed to convince the warring families to allow the law to take its course in solving their dispute.

Hataman said the crisis should be managed “hands-on,” describing the situation as “very sensitive”.

The governor has opened his communication lines to both contending parties to prevent a repeat of the incident. (SunStar Zambonga)