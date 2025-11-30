101st Infantry Brigade, MILF strengthen peace partnership in Lanao del Sur

THE 101st “Three Red Arrows” Infantry Brigade, headed by Brigadier General Yasser Bara, conducted a dialogue with the Moro Islamic Liberation Front (MILF) led by Front Commander and Member of Parliament (MP) Basit Abbas Jannati on Tuesday, November 25, at the brigade headquarters in Barangay Matalin, Malabang, Lanao del Sur.

Also present were Maclary Macadatu of the Coordinating Committee on the Cessation of Hostilities (CCCH), Ayobkhan Usman, Ad Hoc Joint Action Group (AHJAG) coordinator, and several MILF base commanders.

Focus of the dialogue

The talks centered on continuous collaboration to further improve the security situation in Lanao del Sur.

Both parties reaffirmed their commitment to peace and stability, stressing the importance of sustained coordination and mutual support in addressing local challenges.

Key outcomes

Strengthened partnership between the 101st Infantry Brigade and MILF leadership in the province.

Reaffirmed mechanisms for coordination through CCCH and AHJAG representatives.

Shared responsibility highlighted in maintaining peace and security in the locality.

Voices of leadership

Bara emphasized the importance of unity and shared responsibility: “Peace is not achieved by one side alone. It requires shared responsibility, trust, and continuous dialogue. Today’s meeting reaffirms our collective commitment to safeguard our communities and ensure stability in Lanao del Sur.”

He added: “The partnership between the 101st Brigade and the MILF leadership is a testament to our dedication to lasting peace. By strengthening mechanisms with CCCH and AHJAG, we ensure that coordination remains effective and responsive to the needs of our people.”

Jannati echoed this commitment, highlighting the importance of collaboration: “We stand with our partners in the Armed Forces in ensuring that peace is sustained in our communities. Through dialogue and cooperation, we can overcome challenges and build a future where our people live in safety and dignity.”

He further noted: “Our continued engagement with the 101st Brigade reflects our shared vision for unity and development. Together, we uphold the principles of peace and mutual respect that guide our efforts in the Bangsamoro region.”

Commitment to lasting peace

This dialogue reflects the ongoing dedication of both parties to foster unity, cooperation, and lasting peace in the Bangsamoro region. Under the leadership of Bara, the 101st Infantry Brigade continues to champion collaborative efforts that build trust and reinforce stability for local communities, while MILF leaders reaffirm their role as partners in peace and development. (PR)