101st Infantry Brigade removes all Abu Sayyaf wanted posters

THE Army’s 101st Infantry Brigade has removed all Abu Sayyaf Group (ASG) wanted posters and tarpaulins throughout Basilan, a significant move towards the peace and security of the province.

Brigadier General Alvin Luzon, 101st Infantry Brigade commander, said Tuesday, August 20, 2024, the removal of wanted posters is part of a broader effort to pave the way for the declaration of Basilan as an ASG-free province.

“The decision to remove the ASG wanted posters and tarpaulins is expected to foster a renewed sense of normalcy and security among the Basileños,” Luzon said in a statement.

Luzon said the ASG remnants were recently considered and declared to be “criminal elements" as they continue to conduct criminal activities such as extortion and grave threats, whose existence is not aligned with ASG's founding objectives and ideologies.

“They can no longer influence the community and are without a support system for survival,” he added.

He emphasized that the impending victory against the ASG was a collective achievement of the local communities, local government units, law enforcement agencies, and the military.

He said the forthcoming declaration of Basilan as an ASG-free province will be a historic milestone, underscoring the successful efforts to eradicate terrorism and radicalism.

He said the declaration is anticipated to encourage further regional development and investment, reinforcing the hard-won peace. (SunStar Zamboanga)