101st Infantry Brigade settles 5-year-old clan war

THE Army’s 101st Infantry Brigade has successfully put an end to a deeply rooted conflict between two families in Lantawan, Basilan province, the military said Monday, May 27, 2024.

Brigadier General Alvin Luzon, 101st Infantry Brigade commander, said the conflict resolution between the Manasal family and Orie family was held Monday, May 27, at the headquarters of the 4th Special Forces Battalion (4SFBn) in Cabunbata village, Isabela City, the capital of Basilan.

Two warring families are both residents of Bagbagon village, Lantawan, Basilan province.

The politically rooted feud has led to violence and tragic losses since 2019 for both families.

The resolution of the conflict was made possible through the collaborative efforts of 4SFBn led by Lieutenant Colonel Adolf Ian Garceron and the municipal government of Lantawan spearheaded by Mayor Nasser Abubakar.

Luzon said as a commitment to peace and reconciliation, both parties signed the amicable settlement, exchanged handshakes, and turned over four firearms: two M16 rifles and two calibers .45 pistols.

In his message, Luzon expressed his heartfelt gratitude to the warring parties for choosing forgiveness and love over hatred.

He congratulated the 4SFBn for the continuous diplomatic dialogue with the families involved and Abubakar for supporting the Brigade’s advocacy in resolving the existing "Rido" in Basilan province.

Last week, a "rido settlement" was facilitated by the 4SFBn between the families of Abdurasid Absara and Abdulbasir Anuddin in Sibago village, Hadji Muhammad Ajul, Basilan.

Since January 1 this year, the 101st Infantry Brigade, through its field units, successfully facilitated the settlement of 10 ridos in Basilan province. (SunStar Zamboanga)