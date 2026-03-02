102Bde facilitates immersion, educational engagement to 202 ROTC students

AT LEAST 202 Reserve Officer Training Course (ROTC) students completed a one-day immersion and educational engagement program facilitated by the 102nd Infantry Brigade (102Bde) on Sunday, March 1, the military said Monday, March 2.

The 102Bde said the participants are students from the Dr. Aurelio Mendoza Memorial Colleges ROTC Unit. The activity took place at the 102Bde headquarters in Sanito village, Ipil, the provincial capital.

The 102Bde said the immersion provided students with hands-on exposure to military operations, leadership principles, and the mandate of national defense.

Troops of the 102Bde delivered discussions on various armaments and a lecture on the West Philippine Sea. Resource speakers focused on the role of Army reservists in territorial defense operations and addressing emerging threats.

“This initiative strengthened the cadets’ awareness of their responsibilities as future reservists and deepened their appreciation of the Philippine Army’s commitment to safeguarding the nation’s sovereignty and territorial integrity,” the 102Bde said.

The 102Bde said the engagement is part of the National Government's efforts to prepare the youth for service through the 9th Regional Community Defense Group. (SunStar Zamboanga)