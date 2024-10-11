102Bde opens Muslim prayer room

THE 102nd Infantry Brigade (102Bde) inaugurated a newly established Muslim prayer room designed to cater to the spiritual needs of “our Muslim brothers and sisters”, the military said Friday, October 11, 2024.

Brigadier General Elmer Suderio, 101Bde commander, said the inauguration ceremony, held on Tuesday, October 8, symbolized the brigade’s commitment to fostering inclusivity, understanding, respect, unity and moral support for all service members, irrespective of their faith.

Suderio said the prayer room will serve as a dedicated space for Muslim soldiers to perform their daily prayers, ensuring that their spiritual duties can be met while they carry out their military responsibilities.

It is also open to visitors, ensuring that those visiting the camp have a suitable environment for prayer while they are inside the 102Bde camp.

“This prayer room is a reflection of our deep respect for the faith of our Muslim brothers and sisters. It is our hope that this space will not only serve their spiritual needs but also remind them that we stand together, united by shared values and mutual respect,” Suderio said.

“The Brigade take seriously the morale and spiritual well-being of all soldiers; hence, it is imperative that we provide appropriate facilities that are accessible and comfortable,” he added.

He said the prayer room is not just a physical space but a testament to the Brigade’s advocacy to honor the diverse backgrounds and beliefs of others—soldiers and civilians alike. (SunStar Zamboanga)