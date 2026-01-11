104IB conducts clean-up drives in 2 Sulu towns

TROOPS of the 104th Infantry Battalion (104IB) conducted simultaneous road and coastal clean-up drives on Saturday, January 10, 2026, in selected villages of two towns in Sulu in line with their commitment to environmental protection and strengthening civil-military relations.

The 104IB said Sunday, January 11, that the activities were carried out in the towns of Lugus and Pata.

The battalion said troops from Bravo Company spearheaded a road clean-up drive in Tingkangan village, Lugus.

The activity was conducted in close coordination with village officials, members of the Barangay Peace Action Team (BPAT), and civilian volunteers, with the support of Tingkangan village chief Aljihad Kadil.

The 104IB said Charlie Company troops carried out a coastal clean-up drive in Patian village, Pata, in partnership with village councilor Raop Bunsai, along with BPAT members and local volunteers.

“The simultaneous activities aimed to promote environmental awareness, cleanliness, and shared community responsibility, while further strengthening cooperation between the military and local government units,” the 104IB said in a statement.

The initiatives also underscored the vital role of the military not only in security operations but also in community development and environmental stewardship. (SunStar Zamboanga)