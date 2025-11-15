104IB conducts outreach program in 3 MNLF communities in Sulu

A TOTAL of 425 students have benefitted from the community outreach program launched by the 104th Infantry Battalion (104IB) in three Moro National Liberation Front (MNLF) communities in Sulu, the military said Saturday, November 15, 2025.

Lieutenant Colonel Roy Dalumpines, commander of 104IB, said the community outreach was held Friday, November 14, in Bas Nonok, Tingkangan, and Bas Mangkalay villages, Lugus, Sulu, reaffirming the battalion's commitment to community service.

"In a day filled with purpose and the spirit of bayanihan, the unit conducted Booksgiving, a Feeding Activity, and Tree Planting initiatives in the MNLF communities of Barangay Bas Nonok, Barangay Tingkangan, and Barangay Bas Mangkalay," Dalumpines said in a statement.

He said the activities were aimed at promoting literacy, supporting child nourishment, and encouraging environmental stewardship within the community.

Through these simple yet meaningful acts of service, the 104IB continues to strengthen partnerships, promote learning, and help cultivate a greener and more hopeful future for the youth of Lugus.

Dalumpines said these efforts were warmly welcomed and actively supported by the MNLF community, led by Alvin Hajan.

The community outreach was also made possible through the support of the three village chiefs of the participating villages. (SunStar Zamboanga)