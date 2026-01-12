104IB establishes demo farm in Sulu town

THE Army's 104th Infantry Battalion (104IB) has established a demonstration farm in the province of Sulu to encourage residents to grow vegetables for daily consumption and develop potential sources of income.

The demo farm was established last week during the conduct of demonstration farming activity focused on planting vegetables and root crops at the Moro National Liberation Front (MNLF) community in Kabbon village, Pandami, Sulu.

The 104IB said First Lieutenant Theo John Zapanta, executive officer of the battalion's Alpha Company, spearheaded the activity in Kabbon village, in coordination with Asmaullah Bairulla, the community leader.

The activity was participated by 30 MNLF members and their dependents as part of the 104IB's initiative to strengthen food security and promote sustainable livelihood opportunities within the community.

"The establishment of the demonstration farm aims to equip participants with practical knowledge and skills in vegetable and root crop farming, enabling them to grow food for daily consumption and develop potential sources of income," the 104IB said in a statement.

"Through hands-on activities, participants were introduced to basic agricultural techniques appropriate to local soil and climate conditions," the 104IB added.

The 104IB said the demonstration farm is expected to serve as a learning site and model for other community members in Pandami, encouraging wider participation in agriculture and contributing to long-term community resilience, food sustainability, and economic stability.

The project reflects the 104IB's commitment to peace-building through development, empowering communities through self-reliant and productive livelihood programs. (SunStar Zamboanga)