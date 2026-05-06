104IB holds briefing, fellowship with Sulu MNLF leaders

THE Army's 104th Infantry Battalion (104IB) has conducted a briefing and fellowship with Moro National Liberation Front (MNLF) community leaders from two towns in Sulu in line with efforts to advance and sustain peace initiatives in the province.

The 1102nd Infantry Brigade (1102Bde) said the activity held Monday, May 4, 2026, and was participated by the leaders of MNLF community from the island towns of Siasi and Pandami.

Both the 1102Bde and 104IB are subordinate units of the Sulu-based 11th Infantry "Alakdan" Division.

The 1102Bde said Wednesday that the activity is aimed to promote peace, strengthen coordination, and reinforce collective action toward stability at the grassroots level.

"An open forum followed the briefing, providing an avenue for dialogue between the Philippine Army and MNLF community leaders and members," the 1102Bde said in a statement.

"The session addressed concerns, clarified issues, and bridged gaps to foster mutual understanding," the brigade added.

In his message, Lieutenant Colonel Roy Dalumpines, 104IB commander, emphasized the engagement serves as a vital platform to strengthen collaboration and address existing gaps.

Dalumpines underscored that peace and security cannot be achieved by the military alone but require the collective efforts of all stakeholders.

He said the briefing also highlighted the declaration and promotion of a Rido-Free, Gun-Free, and Peace-Centered Community (RFGPCC).

The activity showed the importance of unity, cooperation, and sustained dialogue in achieving long-term peace and development across the province of Sulu.

Through the initiative, the 104IB continues to strengthen its partnership with local stakeholders in upholding peace, security, and stability in the province.

The fellowship concluded with a meaningful boodle fight, symbolizing unity and camaraderie between security forces and MNLF participants.

Dalumpines led the activity, together with First Lieutenant Roylando Garcia and First Lieutenant Mart Kenny Tabao, the battalion's Civil-Military Operations and Intelligence Officers, respectively. (SunStar Zamboanga)