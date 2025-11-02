104IB holds youth summit in Sulu town

THE 104th Infantry Battalion (104IB) has conducted a youth summit on Preventing and Countering Radicalization and Violent Extremism (PCRVE) in Siasi, Sulu, to instill awareness and promote peace and security in the island town.

The 104IB said the Siasi Youth Summit 2025 was held at the town hall on Saturday, November 1, and was attended by the municipality’s 50 Sanggunian Kabataan (SK) chairpersons.

Incorporated in the summit was an information, education, and communication (IEC) campaign on the West Philippine Sea (WPS).

The 104IB said the summit and IEC campaign had four objectives.

The first objective was to raise awareness among the youth about the dangers of radicalization and violent extremism, emphasizing their crucial role in promoting peace and security within their communities.

The second objective was to empower young leaders to become advocates of unity, resilience, and responsible citizenship through active participation in peace-building initiatives.

The third objective was to enhance understanding of national issues, particularly the situation in the West Philippine Sea, and strengthen the youth’s sense of nationalism and support for the country’s sovereign rights.

The fourth objective was to promote collaboration between the Armed Forces and the youth sector in fostering a peaceful, informed, and patriotic generation.

The 104IB said the activity underscored the battalion’s commitment to supporting youth development, peace education, and national awareness initiatives—nurturing future leaders who are not only informed and empowered but also deeply committed to the nation’s peace and integrity.

The event was conducted with the support of Siasi Mayor Ben Sayeed Muksan and Dr. Jay Matarul, the local youth development officer. (SunStar Zamboanga)