104IB, MNLF build a classroom in Pandami, Sulu

PHILIPPINE Army troops and members of the Moro National Liberation Front (MNLF) have joined hands in building a classroom for the brighter future of children in a remote village in the province of Sulu, the military said Friday, July 17, 2026.

Lieutenant Colonel Roy Dalumpines, 104th Infantry Battalion (104IB) commander, said troops of the Battalion’s Alpha Company participated on Thursday, July 16, in laying the foundations for a brighter future through the initial construction of a classroom in Ratag Elementary School in Kabbon village, Pandami, Sulu.

Dalumpines said the on-the-ground effort was spearheaded by First Lieutenant Carl Lorenz Ebon, Alpha Company commander, and Second Lieutenant Ainel Caranay, platoon leader, working shoulder-to-shoulder with dedicated troops from the Civil-Military Operations (CMO) Company led by Staff Sergeant Noel Ahadan.

The 104IB is one of the subordinate units of the 1102nd Infantry Brigade with the second district of Sulu as its area of operations.

Dalumpines noted that what makes the initiative even more impactful is the strong cooperation of Maung Bairulla, head of the MNLF in Pandami town and his followers. Bairulla’s group is known as MNLF-Lapak.

“Every classroom we help build represents hope for our children and a brighter future for the community. Through partnerships and genuine service, we continue to strengthen the bonds of trust and inspire progress in every community we serve,” Dalumpines said, highlighting education as a cornerstone of lasting peace.

Darwina Illaji, head teacher of Ratag Elementary School, expressed her heartfelt gratitude to the Army troopers and MNLF members for their efforts in building a classroom.

Dalumpines said the cooperation between the Army troops and MNLF in Pandami is a shining testament that unity and a shared purpose can bring meaningful change to communities, paving the way for a more peaceful, resilient, and progressive Sulu province. (SunStar Zamboanga)