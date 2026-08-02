104IB, MNLF-Lapak turn over new classroom to school in Pandami, Sulu

THE 104th Infantry Battalion of the Army’s 1102nd Infantry Brigade and its peace partners have completed the construction of a classroom, providing a conducive learning environment to students in Kabbon village, Pandami, Sulu, the military said Sunday, August 2, 2026.

The construction of the classroom was completed in partnership with the members of the Moro National Liberation Front (MNLF)-Lapak group in Pandami, Sulu.

The construction works started July 17.

The 104IB said the new learning in Ratag Elementary School in Kabbon village, Pandami, was officially handed over on Thursday, July 30, to Darwina Ilaji, the Teacher-in-Charge and Sherlyn Juhaili, School District Personnel.

“This meaningful project was born out of the strong coordination between the dedicated teachers of Ratag Elementary School and the Battalion’s Alpha Company,” the 104IB said in a statement.

“Answering the call to support the youth, the Alpha Company quickly mobilized its manpower. Showcasing true reconciliation and teamwork, the soldiers worked shoulder-to-shoulder with members of MNLF-Lapak to successfully build and complete the much-needed classroom,” the 104IB added.

The 104IB said the newly built classroom serves as a vital additional facility for Ratag Elementary School since it will provide a safer, more comfortable, and highly conducive learning environment for the students.

“Beyond its wooden walls and simple materials, the building stands as a testament that when the military, local peace groups, and educators unite, the future of the youth is secured,” the 104IB added.

Meanwhile, the 1102 nd Infantry Brigade (1102Bde) said in a separate statement that the turnover of a newly constructed classroom at Ratag Elementary School highlights the growing partnership between the Philippine Army, the MNLF, Department of Education, and the local community in advancing peace through education.

“Together, we are building not only classrooms but also a brighter future for the children of Sulu,” the 1102Bde said. (SunStar Zamboanga)