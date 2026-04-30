104IB readies to declare Pandami as rido-free, gun-free town

PREPARATIONS are underway for the official declaration of Pandami town in Sulu province as a Rido-Free, Gun-Free, and Peace-Centered Community, the military said Thursday, April 30, 2026.

The 1102nd Infantry Brigade (1102Bde) said part of the preparations was the conduct of an information briefing on Tuesday, April 28, by the 104th Infantry Battalion (104IB) for village chiefs of the 16 villages of Pandami municipality.

The 1102Bde said the activity aimed to inform and capacitate local leaders on their vital role in the successful implementation of the campaign, particularly in promoting a gun-free community that will directly benefit the grassroots.

The information briefing was conducted at the headquarters of the 104IB's Alpha Company headquarters in Hambilan village, Pandami.

Lieutenant Colonel Roy Dalumpines, 104IB commander, emphasized the importance of the briefing in strengthening the understanding of village officials regarding their individual responsibilities in maintaining peace and stability within their respective areas.

Dalumpines further underscored that each firearm handed over represents a potential conflict prevented, highlighting that these developments signify not only compliance but also the growing culture of peace among communities.

The handover of firearms continues to contribute to transforming communities by reducing armed threats, strengthening local governance, and fostering conditions for long-term peace and sustainable development across the province of Sulu.

The information briefing on Tuesday, April 28, was spearheaded by the 104IB's Civil-Military Operations (CMO) personnel led by First Lieutenant Roylando Garcia, together with First Lieutenant Carl Lorenz Ebon, Alpha Company commander, and Captain Xandra Lou Basaen of the 2nd CMO Company. (SunStar Zamboanga)