104IB replaces 21IB in Pata, Sulu

THE 21st Infantry Battalion (21IB) has turned over the Area of Operation in Pata, an island town in Sulu, to the 104IB, ensuring operational continuity and strengthened collaboration between military forces and the local government.

The turnover of the Area of Operation was the highlight of the visit of Brigadier General Alaric Avelino Delos Santos, 1102nd Infantry Brigade commander, and his staffs, to the municipal hall of Pata in Saimbangon village on Sunday, August 24, 2025.

Pata Vice Mayor Anton Burahan warmly received Delos Santos and his team.

“Our coordination with the LGU (local government unit) is vital in building resilient and secure communities,” Delos Santos said.

“The transition of forces in Pata is not merely an operational matter, but a reaffirmation of our partnership with the local leaders and the people to uphold peace, stability, and progress,” he added.

The meeting served as a platform to discuss pressing security concerns raised by Pata Municipal Government, focusing on sustaining peace, maintaining public order, and ensuring the safety of the local population. (SunStar Zamboanga)