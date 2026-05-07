104IB troops sustain peace campaign in Sulu

THE sustained peacebuilding and community engagement efforts of the 104th Infantry Battalion (104IB) under the 1102nd Infantry Brigade resulted in the voluntary surrender of four assorted firearms in the towns of Pandami, Lugus, and Siasi in Sulu from May 3 to 6, the military said Thursday, May 7, 2026.

Lieutenant Colonel Roy Dalumpines, 104IB commander, said the first surrender of firearms happened Sunday, May 3, in Malanta village, Pandami.

Dalumpines said a 12-guage shotgun was voluntarily turned over during the declaration of Malanta village as a Rido-Free, Gun-Free, and Peace-Centered Community.

Troops from of the 104IB's Alpha Company led by First Lieutenant Carl Lorenz Ebon, together with personnel from the 2nd Civil-Military Operations (2CMO) Company and Pandami Municipal Police Station facilitated the activity.

Another firearm was surrendered Tuesday, May 5, in Sibul village, Lugus, Sulu.

Troops from 104IB's Bravo Company led by Second Lieutenant Junner Guimbarda, in coordination with Lugus Municipal Police Station, received one caliber .30 M1 Garand rifle from local residents during a similar peace declaration activity.

Meanwhile, Dalumpines said a caliber .45 pistol was voluntarily surrendered Wednesday, May 6, in Lahi village, Pandami, Sulu through the joint efforts of Alpha Company, 2nd CMO Company, and Pandami Municipal Police Station during the declaration of the barangay as a Rido-Free, Gun-Free, and Peace-Centered Community.

On the same day, an M16A1 rifle with one magazine, and 10 rounds of 5.56mm ammunition were surrendered by Denhar Gajir to Dalumpines at the 104IB headquarters 104IB in East Kuntad village, Siasi, Sulu.

Dalumpines said the surrender was made following an indiscriminate firing incident that transpired Monday, May 4 between the coastal areas of Hambilan village, Pandami and Poblacion village, Siasi.

Brigadier General Alaric Avelino Delos Santos, commander of the 1102nd Infantry Brigade, lauded the cooperation of the communities and emphasized the importance of collective action in sustaining peace efforts in Sulu.

"These firearm surrenders reflect the growing commitment of our communities to support peace, reject violence, and uphold the rule of law," Delos Santos said in a statement.

"Through the continued cooperation of our local leaders, residents, and security forces, we are steadily advancing our campaign for Rido-Free, Gun-Free, and Peace-Centered Communities across Sulu," Delos Santos added.

He reaffirmed their commitment to sustain collaborative peace and security initiatives with local government units, law enforcement agencies, and stakeholders in support of long-term stability and development in the province of Sulu. (SunStar Zamboanga)