106IB troops undergo scuba diving seminar

SELECTED personnel of the Army’s 106th Infantry “Tigpanalipod” Battalion (IB) have undergone a Self-Contain Underwater Breathing Apparatus (Scuba) Diving seminar in Lower Baluran village, Imelda, Zamboanga Sibugay, the 106IB said Saturday, January 20, 2024.

The 106IB said the seminar, which was held on Thursday, January 18, is aimed at enhancing the skills and abilities of its troops to better respond and cope in any given combat operation, humanitarian assistance and disaster response that will need the use of Scuba apparatus.

The area of responsibility of the 106IB is the province of Zamboanga Sibugay, which is known for having numerous bays and islands.

“This means that the operational environment of the 106IB’s vast majority will be the total mainland along coastal areas of the Zamboanga Sibugay Province,” the 106IB said in a statement.

Meanwhile, Lieutenant Colonel Anshary Pumbaya, 106IB commander, has ensured the Tigpanalipod troopers are operationally prepared and well-informed about the roles and responsibilities of every given mission.

Pumbaya emphasized the mind-body benefits of learning new skills and continuous training.

“Everyone must enhance and learn new sets of skills. Even foot soldiers must learn how to fight and respond in open water,” Pumabaya said. (SunStar Zamboanga)